Android, iOS consolidate OS domination over holiday period

Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android continued to post market share increases in most global regions in the three months to January 2017, according to the latest report from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech. With no other ecosystem challenging the two leaders, iOS achieved growth across most regions tracked, except for Japan, Spain, and urban China, while Android made gains in all regions but the US. “Gone are the days when a BlackBerry OS, Symbian, or Windows Mobile could make a significant impact. It is clear that there will only be two smartphone ecosystems moving forward: iOS and Android,” said Kantar in its report, according Telecompaper. In the EU5 countries (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), Android saw its share inch up 1.4 percent year on year to 74.3 percent of smartphone sales during the period, with iOS up 2.4 percent to 22.7 percent as the iPhone 7 remained the top-selling device in Great Britain, France, and Germany. Both operating systems grew at the expense of Windows Phone, whose share fell 3.7 percent year on year to just 2.7 percent in the three months to January.

In the US market, Android saw its share decline 1.8 percentage points to 56.4 percent, with iOS rising 2.9 percentage points year on year to account for 42 percent of smartphone sales. Around 70 percent of the US domestic market is still dominated by Apple and Samsung, with the third largest manufacturer, LG, accounting for an additional 11.1 percent of sales in the three months ending January 2017.

In urban China, Android saw its share increase 9.3 percentage points year on year to 83.2 percent of smartphones sold thanks in part to Huawei’s 26.6 percent share of the handset market. Apple, whose iPhone 7 was the top-selling smartphone in the region, remained the second largest manufacturer in Asia with a 16.6 percent share of the market even though it experienced a year-on-year decline of 8.4 percent due to increased competition from Oppo and Vivo.