DB Global Technology’s team reaches 800 people and continues to expand

DB Global Technology, Deutsche Bank’s technology center in Bucharest, has reached the 800 staff milestone, with over 150 people joining the team in 2017. The company will continue to expand its team, and aims to reach 1,000 employ-ees by the end of the year. Currently, over 75% of DB Global Technology’s team members are part of the millennial generation (aged between 23 and 35). “I am proud of our center’s evolution and especially of our team, which has ex-ceeded 800 people just three years after we became operational. It also makes us happy to see a growing interest in IT jobs from the younger generations, who bring a new wave of creativity and native technology skills. The millennial gener-ation now accounts for over three quarters of our team, and their number contin-ues to grow rapidly,” said Marian V. Popa (photo), General Manager of DB Global Technology.

In line with the growing need for top level software solutions to support Deutsche Bank’s international operations, DB Global Technology will continue to focus on expanding its programmer, tester and business analyst teams.

“The first half of 2017 has brought an increase in both the number, size and complexity of the international projects which the Bucharest team coordinates and contributes to. This trend will continue and will widen the range of activities DB Global Technology is involved in, and with it, the skill level of our employees,” added Marian V. Popa.

DB Global Technology develops cutting edge software solutions for Deutsche Bank's global operations and represents a platform for highly trained software engineers, being operational since 2014.