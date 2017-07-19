Euronews launches "All Quotes", a new vertical made with A.I

In the ongoing search for authenticity, many forget the role fake quotes play in spreading fake news. A particularly problematic phenomenon on social networks, Euronews has partnered with A.I. start-up Storyzy to launch a new digital vertical called "All Quotes" with thousands of authentic quotes. This partnership promises a new phase in empowering users in the battle against fake news, according euronews.com. In line with its new digital strategy around verticals, after the launch of www.livingit.com, and within the battle against 'fake news', Euronews launches All Quotes in partnership with Storyzy.

Since January 2017, 'All Quotes' is an automated service using Storyzy's natural language processing (NLP) technology.

The new vertical revolutionizes news consumption through the direct quotations of notable people and is enriched by the Quote Verifier, an essential feature to fight against fake news on social networks.

With the 'Quote Verifier' users can easily verify if the quotes they read are authentic or not. Enter the quote and the tool provides an instantaneous result. The quote could be authentic, incomplete or dubious.

15+ million authentic quotes

This performance is made possible by Storyzy's database composed of +15 million authentic quotes from the news since 2015 (enhanced by +50,000 new authentic quotes daily), and of the 96,000 quotes from notable, historical figures. All of these indexed quotes come from reputable media sources.

Already hundreds of topics have been curated for Euronews' consumers, from the conflict in Syria to Facebook; from Brexit to Climate Change. Currently, 111,000 global experts in various fields from science to entertainment, have individual pages with their archived authentic quotes. The automated system creates on average 400 new people pages daily.

These pages are automatically generated and permanently stored and updated by Storyzy's system. The A.I. program not only extracts quotes from Euronews articles, but from news articles all around the web, which are organised by speaker and occupation. Already available in English, Euronews and Storyzy aspire to launch this initiative in other languages.

Users can see a snapshot of the service and also follow what people say in the news on the Twitter account @AllQuotes_enws.

Michael Peters, Euronews CEO says: "By highlighting and organising quotes expressed every day, we are developing with Storyzy a new tool that provides the diversity of viewpoints about which we care deeply. At Euronews we are convinced that in a world of infobesity, it is imperative to put pluralism back at the centre of international debate. This is our aim to empower people so they can make up their own mind by providing them access to as many perspectives as possible and to verify by themselves the accuracy of a statement. Because all views matter, Euronews is All Views."

Stan Motte, Storyzy CEO says: "After 5 years working on automated fact-checking technology, we developed a reliable A.I. solution to solve a part of the fake news problem: detecting if a quote is authentic by simply asking 'did they say that or not?' The solution is included in our Euronews "All Quotes" partnership."

About Storyzy

Storyzy is a tech start-up with 5 years of R&D in the automated fact-checking area and $3 million invested. Storyzy's technology, based on Natural Language Processing (Artificial Intelligence), is able to understand news articles, and extract speech in the same way as humans. Our team of 12 people includes 6 full time computational linguists. The Gannett group and the Mondadori Group already trust Storyzy as clients. Storyzy sells data to other platforms such as online advertising companies (using Storyzy's FakeRank algorithm).

About Euronews

Euronews offers a unique perspective on world events. It empowers people to make up their own mind by delivering factual analysis and a diversity of viewpoints. Because all views matter, Euronews is "All Views".

Euronews is well established in Europe, being the most-watched international news channel; and worldwide, where it is used daily by 52 million TV viewers and digital consumers (source: Global Web Index, Q2 2016).

In June 2017, NBC News and Euronews closed a transaction in which NBC News acquires 25% of the company to make a significant financial investment in Euronews to support expanded news coverage and programming. The company's TV and digital will ultimately be co-branded EuronewsNBC.