.

Finland is winning the war on fake news

/ Post date: 20.05.2019
On a recent afternoon in Helsinki, a group of students gathered to hear a lecture on a subject that is far from a staple in most community college curriculums, according cnn.com. Standing in front of the classroom at Espoo Adult Education Centre, Jussi Toivanen worked his way through his PowerPoint presentation. A slide titled “Have you been hit by the Russian troll army?” included a checklist of methods used to deceive readers on social media: image and video manipulations, half-truths, intimidation and false profiles.
 
Another slide, featuring a diagram of a Twitter profile page, explained how to identify bots: look for stock photos, assess the volume of posts per day, check for inconsistent translations and a lack of personal information, according cnn.com. The lesson wrapped with a popular “deepfake” — highly realistic manipulated video or audio — of Barack Obama to highlight the challenges of the information war ahead.

Ştirile Zilei

Bucharest Tech Week aduce sute de gadgeturi și soluții VR, AR, Smart...
Google suspendă afaceri pe care le are cu Huawei, mai multe aplicații...
Last week in telecoms - Vodafone earnings, German deal in danger,...
Noul card de memorie CFexpress Type B cu citire și scriere ultra-...
ZTE launches its first cybersecurity lab in China to boost ICT...
Producătorul TikTok lansează o aplicație de chat
Boeing susţine că a îmbunătăţit software-ul simulatorului de zbor al...
Panasonic - Partener oficial la Festivalul Cannes 2019
Noua soluție unificată de administrare a identificării și accesului...
Noul curs gratuit de Design Thinking și Gestionare a Provocărilor de...