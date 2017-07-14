.

IBM Cloud helps StockX to redesign, scale operations

/ Post date: 14.07.2017
IBM entered into a collaboration with US-based StockX to design, build and deploy a new app called OpsApp on the IBM Cloud to help scale operations and meet the needs of an expanding user base, according Telecompaper. The app enables Stock'sX operations to expand while maintaining a critical piece of its customer promise, namely same-day turnaround and a careful inspection process that ensures individual product quality.
 
Guided by the IBM Garage design methodology, StockX engineers worked with IBM to design and build OpsApp. It uses cloud storage to receive shipment tracking data, real-time market pricing, historical sales and volume metrics. The IBM Cloud Garages are a global network of physical hubs, located across the world inside entrepreneurial and developer-centric communities such as Galvanize and WeWork.
 

