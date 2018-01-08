Internet Association plans legal appeal against FCC net neutrality decision

The Internet Association announced plans to participate in a legal appeal against the recently approved net neutrality changes at the FCC, according Telecompaper. The association said the FCC's 'Restoring Internet Freedom Order' "will gut net neutrality protections for consumers, startups, and other stakeholders". The Internet Association is the main lobby group for internet companies in the US, including Google, Amazon, Netflix, Twitter and Facebook.

The group said it would also continue to push for legislation to restore "strong, enforceable net neutrality protections through a legislative solution". The announcement from the IA follows the publication of the full text of the new net neutrality decision by the FCC. The measures were approved by the FCC.