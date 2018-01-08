.

LG operating profit recovers on strong revenue growth in Q4

/ Post date: 08.01.2018

LG said preliminary results for the fourth quarter showed a recovery in its operating profit and strong revenues. The company expects revenues for the quarter to amount to KRW 16.96 trillion, an increase of 14.8 percent year-on-year, according Telecompaper. The operating result will reach KRW 366.8 billion from a loss the year earlier of 35.2 billion.

For the full year, revenues lifted almost 11 percent to KRW 61.40 trillion, while the operating profit leaped almost 85 percent to KRW 2.46 trillion.
 

