MulteFire releases first specs for LTE in unlicensed bands

The MulteFire Alliance has launched its first specification for LTE operating independently in unlicensed spectrum. MulteFire Release 1.0 comes just over a year after the alliance was first formed by industry leaders such as Qualcomm, Nokia, Ericsson and Intel, according Telecompaper. The specification defines how LTE networks can operate in unlicensed and shared spectrum, while ensuring fair sharing of spectrum with other users and technologies such as Wi-Fi. By removing the requirement for an anchor in licensed spectrum, MulteFire goes beyond Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) to enable new applications such as private or local area networks.

The MulteFire Release 1.0 specification builds on elements of 3GPP Release 13 License Assisted Access (LAA) for the downlink and Release 14 enhanced LAA (eLAA) for the uplink. It includes enhancements for operation solely in unlicensed spectrum such as robust procedures for mobility, paging, initial access and efficient uplink control channels.

In addition, it uses 'Listen-Before-Talk' protocols to ensure fair coexistence with technologies using the same spectrum such as Wi-Fi and LAA, as well as co-existence between different MulteFire networks. With the defined Neutral Host access mode, the same network deployment can serve multiple operators. MulteFire also enables access authentication without a SIM card, in order to provide services for subscribers from different types of service providers.

A detailed white paper on the initial specification is available on the MulteFire website. Members of the alliance will have first access to the specification, and others can download the specification by mid-2017.