.

Nokia and WorldLink build Nepal's first 100G optical network for super-fast broadband services for consumers and businesses

/ Post date: 10.07.2017
Nokia and WorldLink are upgrading 650-km-long backbone network with Nokia's 1830 PSS (Photonic Service Switch) DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) technology to support bandwidth-hungry entertainment and enterprise services across the country. The intercity network stretches from Kathmandu to Bhairahawa and Birgunj, and provides international connectivity between Nepal and other countries including India, according nokia.com. WorldLink, the largest fixed broadband operator in the Himalayan country, has 120,000 residential broadband subscribers and 5,000 enterprise broadband circuits. It is now connecting  10,000 residential Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) service subscribers every month, requiring the operator to meet ever-increasing demand for network capacity. Nokia's optical network technology will allow  WorldLink to flexibly increase its network capacity, reach and density as the technology is powered by the industry's most programmable chipset, Nokia's Photonic Service Engine-2 with super coherent technology (PSE-2s).
 
Samit Jana, CTO, WorldLink, said: "WorldLink has a commitment to Nepal to transform the communications landscape so that our people and enterprises thrive. This is our largest project to date and it will allow us to provide ultra-fast broadband services for our mobile and fixed network subscribers in cities as well as rural areas across the country."
 
Sanjay Malik, head of India Market , at Nokia, said: "We are proud to be part of WorldLink's vision to transform Nepal's communications architecture by providing the first 100G transport network. Nokia's highly scalable optical platform will ensure low latency and high resiliency, and allow WorldLink to cost-effectively increase network capacity as needed."
 
 
About Nokia
 
We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.
 
From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. 
 

Ştirile Zilei

Echipa DB Global Technology a ajuns la 800 de persoane și continuă să...
Studiu RTB House - Cum pot coabita oamenii cu inteligența artificială...
Horodniceanu appointed to Orange Romania's BoD
ELKO pătrunde pe piaţa nordică prin preluarea distribuitorului suedez...
Hilton opens door to using mobile phone as hotel key
Parteneriat Enel România şi SOR - Prima aplicaţie de recensământ...
Trei proiecte românești câștigătoare în cea mai recentă rundă de...
Teleste and Antronix enter joint venture to bring Next Generation...
Designerul Richard Quinn deschide un studio de print digital pe...
Boku, Microsoft bring carrier billing to new countries

Popoviciu: RCS&RDS se pregateste pentru 5G. Nu e doar un upgrade de retea, ci un intreg ecosistem

Digi Mobil lanseaza serviciile Voce 4G (Volte) si Voce Wi-Fi (VoWiFi)

Decebal Fagadau: Constanta inaugureaza un prim proiect pilot smart city

Majoros, CEO Telekom: Ne pare rau ca am castigat proiectul RoNET, ne aduce pierderi financiare

Ovidiu Ghiman, Telekom: De 8 luni, proiectul RoNET este blocat. MCSI nu face receptia lucrarilor.

Primul demo live 5G din Romania si Europa de Sud-Est - Telekom Romania & Ericsson

5G will allow Industrial Internet development

Orange aniverseaza 20 de ani in Romania, pregateste 5G si lanseaza Orange Fab pentru startup-uri

Q&A dupa demonstratia Orange Romania 5G