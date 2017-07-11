.

Number of smartphone users worldwide from 2014 to 2020 (in billions)

/ Post date: 11.07.2017
The statistic depicts the total number of smartphone users worldwide from 2014 to 2020. For 2016, the number of smartphone users is forecast to reach 2.1 billion. The number of mobile phone users in the world is expected to pass the five billion mark by 2019. 
 
Smartphone users worldwide – additional information 
 
The number of smartphone users is forecast to grow from 2.1 billion in 2016 to around 2.5 billion in 2019, with smartphone penetration rates increasing as well. Just over 36 percent of the world’s population is projected to use a smartphone by 2018, up from about 10 percent in 2011. 
 
 
China, the most populous country in the world, leads the smartphone industry. The number of smartphone users in China is forecast to grow from around 563 million in 2016 to almost 675 million in 2019. Around half of the Chinese population is projected to use a smartphone by 2020. The United States is also an important market for the smartphone industry, with around 223 million smartphone users in 2017. By 2019, the number of smartphone users in the U.S. is expected to increase to 247.5 million. 
 
Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS are the two most popular smartphone operating systems in the industry. In 2016 alone, nearly 1.5 billion smartphones with either Android or iOS operating systems were sold to end users worldwide. Android, with 80 percent of all smartphones sales, leads the market. In contrast, about 15 percent of all smartphones sold to end customers have iOS as their operating system. The leading smartphone vendors are Samsung and Apple, with about 20 to 25 percent and 15 percent of the share respectively, followed by Huawei, OPPO and vivo. 

