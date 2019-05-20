OPPO Reno series launches with OZO Audio

As Nokia announced on 25 April, OPPO's latest flagship, OPPO Reno 10x Zoom will be shipped with OZO Audio capture capabilities integrated in the device. The Reno 10x Zoom Edition will come with Audio 3D and Audio Zoom features built in, allowing users to capture the full richness of life.

OZO Audio is an industry-leading product portfolio, created and licensed by Nokia, that enables true-to-life sound through innovative features and for users to capture and edit device audio with greater accuracy and precision.

The OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition comes integrated with Audio 3D and Audio Zoom. Audio 3D allows users to immerse themselves in sound, capturing the full audio landscape with vibrant depth, direction and detail. It delivers a natural sound experience and high-fidelity audio within one degree of accuracy. Audio Zoom acts like a telephoto lens for audio, allowing users to dynamically pinpoint and amplify sound to correspond to zoomed video.

The Audio 3D and Audio Zoom capabilities are integrated into the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition, which contains three microphones in the device to enable full spatial audio capture. The features work with the native camera application, meaning no additional software installation is required.

Paul Melin, VP of Technology Licensing at Nokia Technologies, said: "Nokia announced a patent license agreement with OPPO in November 2018. We are now excited to be deepening our relationship with one of China's biggest consumer device brands. By integrating OZO Audio technologies, OPPO is demonstrating its commitment to helping consumers create immersive content and experiences through devices such as the OPPO Reno series. This collaboration between the Nokia OZO team and OPPO is a testament to that - allowing users to capture and share high-fidelity and true-to-life audio that matches the quality of the camera in their device."

The OPPO Reno series is designed to provide great user experiences and augment the content users capture through the device. OZO Audio enhances this, providing true-to-life audio experiences that match the quality of the built-in camera. The Nokia OZO team worked with OPPO to optimize and fine-tune the OZO Audio algorithms based on the placement of the microphones in the OPPO device, and ensured the software integrated seamlessly with Reno's ColorOS 6 Android-based user interface.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.