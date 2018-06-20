Orange Fab launches AI startup programme

Orange has announced the launch of a Silicon Valley acceleration programme designed to identify and support early stage startups focused on artificial intelligence (AI) development, according Telecompaper. Part of the Orange Fab network, the programme is called Fab Connect(ai) and is being launched in collaboration with industrial partners including Google Cloud, NVIDIA, Microsoft IoT & AI Insider Labs, LAB IX Flex Ventures, Publicis Groupe, Groupe Seb, Michelin, Valeo, Ping An Technology and Lumi. The initiative’s venture capital partners include Cathay Innovation, Iris Capital, Michelin Ventures, Total Energy Ventures and Homebrew.

Orange said Fab Connect(ai) offers an ecosystem of resources for seed-stage startups building the bridge between AI and ubiquitous smart connectivity The platform will offer participants a combination of artificial intelligence, networking technologies, chipsets and sensors to develop intelligent enterprise, smart home, AI-driven factory and smart city services, said the operator.

Applications are now open for the first season of the programme focusing on startups working at the intersection of AI and IoT. The programme will take place in San Francisco from September 2018 to January 2019.