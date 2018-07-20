.

Orange Romania adds new functionalities to Orange Money

/ Post date: 20.07.2018
Orange Romania added new features to its Orange Money mobile application that allow customers to manage their bills more easily or trade quickly and securely wherever they are, according Telecompaper. From now on, each client has an attached IBAN code and can charge or make transfers in the local currency RON from or to any other bank account in Romania free of charge. In addition, users can pay bills to 70 companies that operate in areas such as telecommunications, electricity, gas, water, sanitation, insurance and cosmetics.
 
The Orange Money app is available for free in the App Store and Play Store and accounts can be created in local Orange stores. An advantage for Orange Romania subscribers is that they can open their account directly from the app in just 3 steps and also receive 4GB of internet traffic in Orange's 4G/LTE network.
 

Ştirile Zilei

BBC a lansat un serviciu de streaming pe Yahoo Japonia
Orange Romania adds new functionalities to Orange Money
Radio Europa Liberă anunţă că intenţionează să-şi reia serviciile în...
Acordul comercial UE-Japonia - Ministerul pentru Mediul de Afaceri:...
Trump reacționează după amenda record impusă Google de autoritățile...
Netflix modifică designul aplicației sale pentru televizoare
T-Mobile tops Open Signal, Ookla speed tests in US
Analiză PwC - Primele 100 de companii la nivel mondial au o valoare...
Kaspersky Lab întărește defensiva mobilă cu o nouă versiune Kaspersky...
Changes in the management structure of Telekom Romania group