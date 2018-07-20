Orange Romania adds new functionalities to Orange Money

Orange Romania added new features to its Orange Money mobile application that allow customers to manage their bills more easily or trade quickly and securely wherever they are, according Telecompaper. From now on, each client has an attached IBAN code and can charge or make transfers in the local currency RON from or to any other bank account in Romania free of charge. In addition, users can pay bills to 70 companies that operate in areas such as telecommunications, electricity, gas, water, sanitation, insurance and cosmetics.

The Orange Money app is available for free in the App Store and Play Store and accounts can be created in local Orange stores. An advantage for Orange Romania subscribers is that they can open their account directly from the app in just 3 steps and also receive 4GB of internet traffic in Orange's 4G/LTE network.