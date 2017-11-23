Orange Romania launches Christmas promotion

Orange Romania launched a Christmas promotion under which it offers discounts on services, Samsung TVs and Sony PlayStation consoles. Customers can now acquire Samsung TVs or Sony PlayStation consoles at special rates with Orange Love multi-play packages, according Telecompaper. The costs of monthly installments will be found on the invoice that includes their Orange packages. Also, mobile subscribers who opt for a fibre internet service until 15 January will benefit from free cable access to Orange Home TV Entry and will enjoy special rates for the purchase of Samsung TVs and Sony PlayStation consoles.

Both Samsung TVs and the PlayStation 4 consoles can be bought at a discounted price in up to 24 monthly installments. In addition, for each year spent on the network, customers will benefit from a EUR 10 loyalty bonus for the purchase of TVs or consoles or discount on the payment of their rates.

Customers can choose between two console models, the Sony PlayStation 4 500GB or the new PlayStation 4 Pro with 1TB of storage space. The consoles purchased during the promotion will be delivered with an extra Orange gift controller in the package.

Moreover, Orange customers will also benefit from a PlayStation Plus online subscription for 3 months. Once it's enabled, they have free access to the multiplayer component of the games, demo access for a number of games, and receive two free games from the PlayStation Store every month.

The package that includes a PlayStation at a special price, extra controller and PlayStation Store content subscription is an exclusive offer to Orange customers and comes as a result of the partnership between the two companies.

In addition, customers who have a fibre internet subscription and at least two mobile service subscriptions will benefit from 50GB data traffic for the entire family, as well as special prices for phones such as Samsung J5 2017 and Huawei P9 lite 2017.

Another novelty is the launch of Orange TV Go for Samsung Smart TVs with a Tizen operating system. Orange said it's the first operator to offer this integration on the local market. Customers will have direct access to TV, movies, shows and TV channels available in Orange TV Go for smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Customers with Orange Me subscriptions larger than EUR 14 and Orange Net or Orange Pro will have access to 21 Romanian channels, and customers with Orange Home TV subscriptions will have maximum 85 channels. They also have access to the Movie Go Unlimited section. The app also offers the ability to record favorite TV shows that can be viewed later.