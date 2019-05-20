Romania’s Inna helps Playtika celebrate 10-year anniversary in Ibiza

The global gaming company, Playtika, led by CEO and founder Robert Antokol, marked their 10 year anniversary at a global conference in Ibiza with 2,500 employees from 12 countries around the world. Staying in the Destino, the most famous hotel, which was closed for the first time for the private event and served as the main focus for many of the activities.

The employees of Playtika, who are accustomed to excellent employment and welfare conditions, were also surprised by the exceptional program, planned with great thought and detail to adapt and cater to the heterogeneous and international workforce from around the world.

As part of the schedule of events, the employees were surprised by the appearance of Enrique Iglesias specially flown for a closed performance for employees, as well as 3 days of pool parties at the Hotel Destino, which served as a focus of the events and party at the most famous club on the island of Pacheco, E. For the benefit of the event, leading DJs and various musical ensembles, including Infected Mushroom, Danny Tuval, Eran Barnea, Assi Kozak, Itay Galo, Yair Green, and DJs from Ukraine.

Playtika is one of the world's leading online gaming companies with over 27 million people playing its various games every month. The company has made two exits, the last of which in 2016 to a giant Chinese corporation for $4.4 billion.

Over the past two years, Playtika has expanded its grip on the world of casual gaming through a number of acquisitions by leading gaming companies (including Israeli company Jelly Button, German gaming company Wooga and Austrian company Supertreat Gmbh) as part of its strategy to continue expanding its portfolio of games to offer additional categories and provide diverse and exciting gaming experiences for players.