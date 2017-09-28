Romania consults on third parties' access to number portability database

Romania's telecommunications authority Ancom launched a public consultation on granting third parties’ access to certain information in the centralised database (CDB) used to ensure the number portability service, according Telecompaper. The interested persons are invited to submit comments and suggestions by 27 October. Administrated by Ancom, the CDB contains information on all the ported phone numbers, on the porting transactions processed and a complete set of data on the routing to ported numbers.

The consultation is addressed both to the electronic communications providers that currently have access to the CDB, but also to the entities potentially interested in acquiring access to the CDB as third parties. It comes in the context of the constant increase in the number of porting telephone numbers and of the innovative adjacent services development, but also following the Recommendation of the Electronic Communications Committee (ECC) of the European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations (CEPT).