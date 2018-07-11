.

Romania govt offers funding for healthcare digitisation projects

/ Post date: 11.07.2018
Romania's Ministry of Communications and Information Society has launched a tender for EUR 30 million in funding for healthcare digitisation projects, according Telecompaper. Applications for the EU funds can be submitted until 20 July, with priority given to those with a national impact affecting the largest possible number of users. The Ministry of Health will advise on choosing the best projects.  
 
Prospective projects may include digitisation of healthcare information and billing, ways to increase the use of electronic patient dossiers for sharing information among care providers, developing IT systems for storing healthcare data and improved use of data for decision-making processes, and telemedicine services such as post-hospitalisation follow-up and improved access to services for the rural population.

