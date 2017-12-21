Romania to review some obligations imposed to operators

Romania's telecommunications authority Ancom agreed to review the obligations regarding the quality indicators for the internet access service, the ones for setting up a Single Information Point concerning the infrastructure owned by network operators and by public sector bodies, as well as updated the obligations related to the transmission of information on the roll-out and geographical location of public electronic communications networks, according Telecompaper. Concerning the obligations related to the quality indicators for the internet access service, Ancom said it brought the provisions of the national legislation in line with the European framework in the field and with the needs of the end-users.

The definitions of some technical quality parameters have been created or updated. Furthermore, the providers have the obligation to make available to the public the values of the technical parameters and the procedure for measuring these parameters, as well as the remedies available to consumers in case of any significant, permanent or regularly repeated discrepancy between the actual performance of the service and that indicated in the contract. This has to be done in the modalities established by Ancom through the decision agreed with the industry. The measurement of the technical quality parameters will be done through Netograf.ro, the application made available to the users by Ancom.

Starting from 2018, network operators and public sector bodies will have to report online to Ancom via a Single Information Point the data they have in electronic format on the location, track, type and current use of the physical infrastructure they hold. Providers of public electronic communications networks will also be able to access such information through the Single Information Point available on the authority's website.

The authority also updated the format and the ways in which operators have to transmit pieces of information on the roll-out and geographical location of public electronic communications networks and of the physical infrastructure elements associated with them. Providers will have to submit these pieces of information within 6 months from the date of entry into force of the decision, whereas a minimum amount of information needs to be transmitted within 30 days from the respective date.