Romania's mobile internet traffic doubles y-on-y in H1

Romania's mobile internet traffic doubled in the first half to 145,000 TB from 71,000 TB a year ago, according to data from telecommunications authority Ancom. The average monthly mobile internet consumption per connection exceeded 1 GB, rising 90 percent year-on-year to 1.20 GB in the first half, according Telecompaper. The total number of broadband mobile internet connections reached 16.6 million at mid-2017, an increase by 13 percent year-on-year, while the penetration rate of the mobile internet at population level reached 85 percent, up almost 10 percent compared to June 2016. The number of broadband fixed internet connections in Romania rose 6 percent from H1 2016 to 4.6 million at mid-2017. Broadband fixed internet end-users achieved a total traffic of 2.5 million TB, with an average monthly consumption per connection of 92 GB.

The number of broadband mobile internet subscriptions is steadily growing, representing more than 67 percent of all broadband connections (11.2 million connections). The number of prepaid cards for broadband mobile internet access witnessed a slighter growth, by 6 percent, to 5.5 million. 4G/LTE connections recorded the highest growth rate. These doubled year-on-year to almost half of all broadband mobile internet connections (7.6 million out of a total of 16.6 million).

More and more fixed internet connections allow best-effort speeds of at least 100Mbps. Out of the total of 4.6 million fixed connections, 2.9 million are high-speed connections, representing 64 percent of the total.

The broadband fixed internet infrastructure is dominated by cable connections, with over 77 percent of the fixed internet connections reaching end-users via FTTH, coaxial cable or UTP/FTP cable. Both the number and the share of xDSL connections in the total connections decreased to 18 percent of all the broadband fixed internet connections.

Furthermore, fixed connections provided by mobile technologies kept growing, reaching 171,000, up 25 percent compared to mid-2016.