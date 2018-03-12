Server revenue up 26%, shipments up 8.8% in Q4 2017

The worldwide server market continued to grow through 2017 as worldwide server revenue increased 25.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017 to USD 18.6 billion and shipments grew 8.8 percent year over year, according to data from Gartner. In all of 2017, worldwide server shipments grew 3.1 percent and server revenue increased 10.4 percent compared with full-year 2016, according Telecompaper. Regional results were a mixed bag. North America and Asia/Pacific were particularly robust demonstrating double-digit growth in revenue (27.6 percent and 35.1 percent, respectively). In terms of shipments, North America grew 9.7 percent and Asia/Pacific grew 21.2 percent. EMEA posted strong yearly revenue growth of 19.9 percent while shipments decreased 7.9 percent. Japan grew 4.8 percent in revenue, but declined 5.1 percent in shipments. Latin America was the only region to exhibit a decline in both shipments (negative 4.7 percent) and revenue (negative 2.9 percent) in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Based on revenue, Dell EMC and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) were neck-and-neck in the worldwide server market in Q4, followed by IBM, InspurElectronics, and Huawei.