Telefonica and Schindler sign global smart elevator and escalator deal

/ Post date: 28.05.2019
Telefonica has announced a contract to become the global the IoT and network connectivity partner for the smart elevator and escalator portfolio of Swiss group Schindler, according Telecompaper. Under the digital connectivity agreement, Telefonica will provide Schindler with IoT connectivity services via its global roaming network, ensuring high-quality service and guaranteed connectivity for customers of the ‘Schindler Ahead’ digital offering for smart elevators and escalators.
 
The cloud-based digital platform Schindler Ahead is described as the world’s fully digital closed-loop maintenance, emergency services and information system. Using AI, it provides predictive maintenance by analysing cloud-based data from connected elevators and escalators to improve equipment reliability and uptime while also offering passengers greater convenience through interactive and personalised services.
 
Specifically, Schindler will be able to access Internet of Things management services via Telefonica’s Kite Platform, which provides a centralised, real-time visibility and management of connectivity for elevators and escalators, as well as improved diagnostics and a range of personalised solutions for smart buildings and cities.
 

