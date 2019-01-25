Telekom Romania announces the appointment of Florina Tănase as Legal and Corporate Affairs Director

Telekom Romania announces that Florina Tănase is taking over the Legal and Corporate Affairs Director position, as of January 25th 2019. From this position, Florina Tănase (photo) will coordinate the legal, regulatory, security and personal data protection activities of Telekom Romania group of companies, reporting directly to the general manager of Telekom Romania.

Florina Tănase has a 14 year experience in executive management positions, in legal and regulatory areas, in highly regulated industries, such as telecom and pharma. With a strong record of professional performance, Florina Tănase has proven experience and capabilities in legal, corporate security and regulation areas, as well as negotiation and business planning skills.

Previously to her appointment, Florina Tănase was Senior Director Legal & External Affairs within Vodafone România, Legal Vice-President of AD Pharma Group and Legal and Regulatory Compliance Director of UPC Romania.

Florina Tănase holds a Law Degree from Bucharest University, a Master’s Degree in European Union Law, as well as a Master’s Degree in Competition Culture from Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. She also pursued a training stage at London Business School and has an EMBA organized by Tiffin University and the University of Bucharest. Florina Tanase holds International Practice Diplomas in Mergers and Acquisitions and Business Organizations, from the International Bar Association and College of Law of England and Wales.