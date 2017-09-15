.

Telekom Romania brings iPhone 8 starting September 29

/ Post date: 15.09.2017

Telekom Romania will offer the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, starting September 29. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus as of September 22, at www.telekom.ro. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone featuring a new glass and aluminium design in three finishes - space grey, silver and a new gold – made with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, Retina HD displays, A11 Bionic chip and is designed for the ultimate augmented experience. The world’s most popular camera gets even better and wireless charging brings a powerful new capability to iPhone. iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing customers to capture stunning portraits with a shallow depth of field effect in five different lighting styles.

Additionally, iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, will be available to pre-order at Telekom on October 27 and in stores starting November 3. iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging, an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization and Face ID, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera.

For more details on iPhone please visit www.apple.com

