Telekom Romania brings iPhone X as of November 3

Telekom Romania will offer iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, available as of November 3. Customers can pre-order at www.telekom.ro , starting today, October 27. Telekom already offers Apple’s latest products including the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, whose complete pricing details are available at www.telekom.ro.

iPhone X features an all-glass and stainless steel design with a 5.8- inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip with neural engine for powerful machine learning, augmented reality and immersive 3D gaming experiences, wireless charging and Face ID, delivering an innovative and secure new way to unlock, authenticate and pay. The TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID brings Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting to the front camera for beautiful selfies with a depth-of-field effect and enables Animoji, which captures and analyzes over 50 different facial muscle movements to bring emoji to life in a fun new way. A redesigned rear camera with dual optical image stabilization includes a new color filter, deeper pixels, and an improved Apple-designed image signal processor and features Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting allowing customers to capture stunning photos and videos. The all-glass front and back on iPhone X feature the most durable glass ever in a smartphone in two finishes, silver and space gray.

New iPhone X tariffs are:

Model Without subscription With Mobil 45 subscription iPhone X 64GB 5299 3199 iPhone X 256GB 5999 3999

Prices are in lei and include VAT.

The terminal is available at preorder in Space Gray and Silver.

For more details on iPhone please visit www.apple.com

