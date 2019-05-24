Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Peru will expand at a CAGR of 1.6% between 2018 and 2023, mainly driven by the increasing demand for mobile data services, according globaldata.com. This in turn will expand its contribution to total service revenue from an estimated 29% in 2018, to 35% in 2023, becoming the leading segment in terms of revenue contribution by 2020, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Eulalia Marín-Sorribes Technology Analyst at GlobalData comments; ‘’The mobile voice segment, currently the leading segment in terms of revenue generation, will see its contribution decline from 33% in 2018 to 25% in 2023.”

The fixed broadband segment, responsible for 16% of the total telecoms and pay-TV revenue in Peru in 2018, will register the fastest revenue growth for the 2018-2023 period, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5%. Growth will be mainly driven by the increasing adoption of broadband services via FTTx and cable technology.

Eulalia continues, “Investment in fiber network expansions from leading operators Movistar and Claro, and the government’s proposed reforms to the national fiber-optic backbone network project as well as ongoing government efforts to improve connectivity in rural and remote parts of the country, will help to drive growth in this segment.”