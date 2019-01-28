Vodafone Romania appoints Livia Dumitrescu as Legal and External Affairs Director starting February

Livia Dumitrescu (photo) joins Vodafone Romania as Legal and External Affairs Director and member of the executive management team, reporting to Vodafone Romania’s CEO, Murielle Lorilloux, effective February 2019.

Most recently, she worked at Banca Transilvania (BT) where she acted as Compliance Director for Bancpost, one of BT’s acquisitions. In addition, she was a non-executive member of the Board of Directors at Victoriabank, another BT acquisition, in Republic of Moldova.

Before joining Vodafone and prior to her most recent positions, Livia Dumitrescu also worked for OMV Petrom SA for more than six years, where she held several important roles including Director Corporate Affairs & Compliance, Director of the first corporate ombudsman office in Romania and Head of Reward & Respect department. Prior to OMV Petrom SA, she worked with three US and UK law firms and in-house with three international organisations (European Investment Bank, Black Sea Trade and Development Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development).

Livia Dumitrescu is a Romanian and British national who holds professional qualifications in law (attorney admitted to the New York Bar), compliance (International Compliance Association Fellow) and fraud investigation (Certified Fraud Examiner). She also holds academic degrees from Harvard Law School, School of Social and Political Sciences at Hull University and Bucharest University Law School and graduated programmes at Ashridge Business School, Columbia Law School and Asser Institute.

Vodafone Romania is a subsidiary of Vodafone Group, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies and provides a range of services including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications. Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 25 countries, partners with mobile networks in 44 more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets. As of 31 December 2018, Vodafone Group had approximately 700 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers, including all of the customers in Vodafone’s joint ventures and associates.