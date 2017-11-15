Vodafone Romania launches Black Friday with discounts for all smartphones from portfolio and subscriptions

Between November 16-19, 2017, Black Friday at Vodafone Romania comes with discounts for all smartphones from the portfolio, as well as for tablets, accessories and subscriptions. Black Friday discounts go up to 100% for phones, 50% for accessories and 25% for tablets. Customers can choose from a wide range of subscriptions with unlimited number of minutes and roaming service included, data traffic subscriptions with a 50% discount and bonuses of tens of GB. Vodafone Romania existing subscribers receive a 100% discount for the first three months of the renewal period of their subscription, if made online, at www.vodafone.ro.

From the smartphone portfolio, models such as iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S8 or Huawei P10 can be purchased with discounts of up to 240 euros, depending on the subscription option.

Additionally, users who opt for RED 13 or RED 15 subscriptions receive an annual 50GB data traffic bonus, while for RED 18, 22, 26, and 31 subscriptions, the bonus is of 100 GB.

Offers available during Black Friday for phones, new subscriptions, accessories, tablets and data bonuses are available in all Vodafone stores and the partner networks, as well as on www.vodafone.ro and in MyVodafone app.