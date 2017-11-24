Vodafone Romania to offer add-on for accessing apps that don't use data from tariff plans

Vodafone Romania said it will launch on 5 December a new add-on that will enable customers to use apps for car navigation and apps offering access to maps without consuming their subscription data, according Telecompaper. This add-on will be available from EUR 9 per month for all subscriptions. In addition, the new Vodafone Romania subscription portfolio was expanded with packages specially designed for families. Customers can now choose from a wider range of packages, including either two or three customised subscriptions, with improved data bonuses and phones.

For example, a EUR 14 family package for two members consists of a 5 GB subscription and access to two of the four categories of favorite apps that do not consume the data traffic from their tariff plan and a 3 GB subscription data. This package also includes, for the benefit of both family members, unlimited minutes of calls on any network.

For a EUR 30 family package, Vodafone Romania customers get three subscriptions and a flexible rate system for the purchase of a smartphone.

The new offer is promoted through a TV, radio, online and outdoor campaign, built around the message 'Your smartphone is smarter in Supernet 4.5G (Smartphone-ul tau e mai destept in Supernet 4.5G)'. Concomitant with the release of the new packages for families, the company is launching a new, integrated creative platform, which highlights the way technology brings parents and children closer together.

The operator launched its Supernet 4.5G network in October.