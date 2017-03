Vodafone Romania's Peditel service which provides Pediatric Emergency consultations via the telephone number 1791 took 27,783 calls across the country between February 2016 and January 2017, according Telecompaper. Peditel was funded with RON 745,000 by Vodafone Romania Foundation since its launch in 2013 until now. This service is operated by specialists and addresses parents seeking medical pieces of advice for conditions for conditions that are not life-threatening for their children.