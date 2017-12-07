YouTube Rewind 2017 - La ce s-au uitat românii pe YouTube anul acesta

|
Video
Canal
1
AM BELIT-O (BACU') #NoapteaTârziu (Cover Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee)
Noaptea Târziu
2
Coco Marinescu aka Vanghelie s-a reinventat! Este atât de bun, încât Micutzu face stand-up pentru el
iUmor
3
Vlad Munteanu - DISSTRACK YOUTUBE ROMANIA (Official Video) #500ksubs
Vlad Munteanu
4
Selly
5
Codrin Bradea: Satana
6
Micutzu Stand-up Official
7
OLX Romania
8
xSlayder
9
PamKutya
10
Bianca Adam
Video
Canal
1
LuisFonsiVEVO
2
Smiley
3
INNA
4
Ed Sheeran
5
Liviu Teodorescu & Dorian Popa feat. Laura Giurcanu - Fanele | Videoclip Oficial
Liviu Teodorescu
6
Cat Music
7
Jason Derulo - Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video)
Jason Derulo
8
ANTONIA
9
RotonMusicTV
10
Andra - Mi-ai Luat Mintile (feat. Pacha Man) (Official Video)
Andra
Cele mai populare video-uri pe YouTube la nivel global (non-music)
1. ตราบธุลีดิน - หน้ากากหอยนางรม | THE MASK SINGER 2
2. ED SHEERAN - Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography
3. Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect
4. Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer - America's Got Talent 2017
6. Lady Gaga's FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL
7. "INAUGURATION DAY" — A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump's Inauguration
8. history of the entire world, i guess
9. In a Heartbeat - Animated Short Film
10. Children interrupt BBC News interview - BBC News
Cele mai populare video-uri muzicale pe YouTube la nivel global
1. Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee
2. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You [Official Video]
3. J Balvin, Willy William - Mi Gente (Official Video)
4. Maluma - Felices los 4 (Official Video)
5. Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like [Official Video]
6. Chris Jeday - Ahora Dice (Official Video) ft. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel
7. 05. El Amante - Nicky Jam (Video Oficial) (Álbum Fénix)
8. Jason Derulo - Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video)
9. DJ Khaled - I'm the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
10. Enrique Iglesias - SUBEME LA RADIO (Official Video) ft. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox