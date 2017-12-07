.

YouTube Rewind 2017 - La ce s-au uitat românii pe YouTube anul acesta

/ Post date: 07.12.2017
Google prezintă lista celor mai populare video-uri de pe YouTube în România în 2017: de la „viralele” creatorilor de conținut pe YouTube și până la cele mai urmărite videoclipuri muzicale. Indiferent de tipul de conținut, vedeta incontestabilă a acestui an este „Despacito”. Atât în varianta originală, cât și „cover”, Despacito este liderul popularității pe YouTube. Listele YouTube Rewind cuprind video-uri încărcate în 2017 și sunt create pe baza vizualizărilor din România, luând în calcul și gradul de interactivitate al video-urilor și tipul lor. 
 
Top 10 video-uri virale în România în 2017 (non-music)
 
Rețeta viralizării anul acesta a fost combinația dintre umor și muzică, fie că e vorba despre „cover-uri” după cea mai populară piesă a anului, Despacito, înfruntări parodice pe muzică între YouTuberi populari - vezi Vlad Munteanu vs. Selly, sau stand-up comedy pe ritmuri de hip-hop. O abordare asemănătoare, la care se adaugă personaje simpatice, aduce în topul de anul acesta o reclamă: #bebebine de la OLX. O altă prezentă în top 10 de anul acesta este conținutul de televiziune, printr-un moment al emisiunii iUmor.
 
 
Metodologie: Pentru acest top au fost luate în calcul doar video-uri publicate în 2017. Selecția video-urilor pentru această categorie s-a realizat printr-un algoritm care ia în calcul vizualizările, nivelul de interactivitate (like-uri, share-uri, comentarii) și tipul de conținut. Ierarhizarea video-urilor a fost făcută în funcție de numărul de vizualizări realizate din România. În top a fost reținut doar cel mai popular video de pe un canal, respectiv acela cu cele mai multe vizualizări din România.  
 
 
Top 10 cele mai populare video-uri muzicale pe YouTube în România în 2017 
 
Piesa care a bătut anul acesta toate recordurile pe YouTube - cea mai vizualizată din toate timpurile, singura cu peste 4 miliarde de vizionări, este și în topul preferințelor muzicale pe YouTube România în 2017. Șapte piese autohtone se află în topul de anul acesta, Smiley și Inna fiind muzicienii care întregesc podiumul muzicii de anul acesta.  
 
 
Metodologie: Pentru acest top au fost luate în calcul doar video-uri publicate în 2017, videoclipuri oficiale (de pe canalul care deține conținutul), fără video-uri doar cu versuri sau poză. Selecția video-urilor pentru această categorie s-a realizat printr-un algoritm care ia în calcul vizualizările și nivelul de interactivitate (like-uri, share-uri, comentarii). Ierarhizarea video-urilor a fost realizată în funcție de numărul de vizualizări realizate din România. 
 
Listele YouTube Rewind 2017 globale 
 

Cele mai populare video-uri pe YouTube la nivel global (non-music)

1.     ตราบธุลีดิน - หน้ากากหอยนางรม | THE MASK SINGER 2

2.     ED SHEERAN - Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography

3.     Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect

4.     Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer - America's Got Talent 2017

5.     Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke

6.     Lady Gaga's FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL

7.     "INAUGURATION DAY" — A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump's Inauguration

8.     history of the entire world, i guess

9.     In a Heartbeat - Animated Short Film

10.  Children interrupt BBC News interview - BBC News

 

 

Cele mai populare video-uri muzicale pe YouTube la nivel global

1.     Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee

2.     Ed Sheeran - Shape of You [Official Video]

3.     J Balvin, Willy William - Mi Gente (Official Video)

4.     Maluma - Felices los 4 (Official Video)

5.     Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like [Official Video]

6.     Chris Jeday - Ahora Dice (Official Video) ft. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel

7.     05. El Amante - Nicky Jam (Video Oficial) (Álbum Fénix)

8.     Jason Derulo - Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video)

9.     DJ Khaled - I'm the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

10.  Enrique Iglesias - SUBEME LA RADIO (Official Video) ft. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

 
Despre Alphabet Inc.
 
Larry Page și Sergey Brin au fondat Google în 1998. De atunci, compania a crescut la peste 50.000 de angajați la nivel global, oferind o gamă largă de produse și platforme populare precum Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome și YouTube. În octombrie 2015, Alphabet a devenit compania-mamă a Google. Puteți citi mai multe despre misiunea Alphabet aici https://abc.xyz/
 
 
 

