ZTE suspends operations in face of US ban

ZTE announced that its has ceased its major operating activities due to the export ban imposed by the US government on the Chinese company, according Telecompaper. Just over three weeks after the ban was announced, the company said in a statement to investors that "as a result of the denial order, the major operating activities of the company have ceased".

ZTE said it will continue to meet its existing commercial obligations and has sufficient cash on hand to do so. The company added that it was "actively communicating" with US officials in an effort to have the ban modified or reversed. ZTE previously said it would take legal action to have the "unfair" ban overturned and confirmed it was presenting additional evidence to the US government to build its case.