.

ZTE suspends operations in face of US ban

/ Post date: 10.05.2018
ZTE announced that its has ceased its major operating activities due to the export ban imposed by the US government on the Chinese company, according Telecompaper. Just over three weeks after the ban was announced, the company said in a statement to investors that "as a result of the denial order, the major operating activities of the company have ceased". 
 
ZTE said it will continue to meet its existing commercial obligations and has sufficient cash on hand to do so. The company added that it was "actively communicating" with US officials in an effort to have the ban modified or reversed. ZTE previously said it would take legal action to have the "unfair" ban overturned and confirmed it was presenting additional evidence to the US government to build its case. 
 
The announcement follows reports from Asia that ZTE started suspending sales earlier this week already. The Nikkei Asian Review reported earlier that sales were suspended online and in a directly run store at ZTE's Shenzhen headquarters. Alibaba's Tmall online marketplace had also stopped selling ZTE phones by 08 May. 

Ştirile Zilei

Veniturile Telekom Romania Communications scad cu 4,7% în T1 2018...
ZTE suspends operations in face of US ban
Veniturile UPC România au crescut în T1 2018 cu 7% ĩn lei
European smartphone sales plunge unprecedented 6% in Q1
Uber a prezentat un nou prototip de taxi aerian
Detecție mai eficientă și configurare flexibilă cu senzorii OPTEX din...
Samsung aduce One Night Gallery la Teatrul Odeon cu un vernisaj şi o...
Parteneriat de distribuție Acer și ALEF Distribution RO SA
Silicon Forest, cel mai nou hub de tehnologie din Cluj, va fi lansat...
Ambasada SUA a premiat cinci "Femei curajoase din România"