Qualcomm lansează chipset-ul 205 Mobile Platform cu modem LTE pentru dispozitive foarte ieftine - go4it.ro

Qualcomm a lansat noul chipset 205 Mobile Platform, dedicat pieţelor emergente, unde va putea fi folosit pentru integrarea în dispozitive ieftine, atât în spaţiul mobil, cât şi în dispozitive integrate. Acesta oferă putere de procesare destul de limitată, fiind chiar mai puţin performant decât modelul 210, lansat în 2014, însă asigură un consum de energie redus, dimensiuni reduse şi, cel mai important, conectivitate 4G (LTE).
