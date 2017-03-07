SIVECO România a primit 5 nominalizări la The European IT and Software Excellence Awards 2017 - efinance.ro

.

Revista IT Europa a dat recent publicităţii lista finaliştilor European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2017 (www.iteawards.com), una dintre principalele competiţii europene destinate furnizorilor independenţi de software (ISV), integratorilor de sisteme şi soluţii, partenerilor şi distribuitorilor acestora.

Proiectele SIVECO România înscrise în ediţia 2017 a European IT & Software Excellence Awards au fost singurele care au obţinut 5 nominalizări, la categoriile Public Sector and Utilities Solution of the Year, Storage/Information Management, Solution of the Year, Vertical Solution of the Year, Government/Utilities Solution of the Year şi Vertical Market Solution of the Year.

